Israel demolishes Palestinian village for 183rd time

February 17, 2021 at 1:41 pm | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
Palestinians come together to protest against the demolition of Al-Araqeeb [Azez Alaraqib Alaraqib/Facebook]
Israeli occupation bulldozers this morning once again demolished the homes of Palestinian Bedouin in Al-Araqeeb village.

Residents are now being forced to face the winter storms and rain without shelter.

Located in the Negev (Naqab) desert, the village is one of 51 "unrecognised" Arab villages in the area, which are inhabited by over 20 Palestinian families, are built of wood, plastic, and corrugated iron.

The Israeli demolitions of Al-Araqeeb are carried out in attempts to force the Bedouin population to relocate to government-zoned townships.

Although the villagers have land deeds and receipts of paid taxes, the Israeli authorities refuse to accept them as valid and proceed to subject them to threats of expulsion and home demolition, as well as deprived them of any services from the Israeli government.

The village was last razed on 20 January, making today's attack the second on Al-Araqeeb so far this year.

More demolitions - Cartoon [Sabaaneh/MiddleEastMonitor]

