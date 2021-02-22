US State Dept spokesman calls Iranian leader's comment "a threat," declines to respond to "posturing"

February 22, 2021 at 9:46 pm
US State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Monday said a comment by Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei about uranium enrichment "sounds like a threat" and declined to respond to what he described as "hypotheticals" and "posturing", Reuters reported.
Price reiterated US willingness to engage in talks with Iran about returning to the 2015 nuclear deal.
