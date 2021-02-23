Iran Parliament calls to prosecute President Rouhani over IAEA deal

Hardline Iranian lawmakers yesterday called for President Hassan Rouhani to be prosecuted following the recent agreement between the Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran (AEOI) and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

In a meeting held to discuss the agreement, an overwhelming majority of lawmakers voted to send a report by the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission on the deal to the judiciary for review.

The report states that the agreement "violates" the "strategic action to cease actions and protect the interest of Iranian nation law" passed by the Iranian parliament in December, which prohibits the government from implementing the voluntary measures under the 2015 nuclear deal as of today.

Iranian Parliament Speaker, Muhammad Baqir Qalibaf, said according to Article 7 of the law, any future cooperation with the IAEA outside the safeguards agreement requires the parliament's approval.

Earlier on Sunday, the AEOI agreed to continue allowing cameras to record all aspects of the nuclear program but rather than pass footage to the IAEA, the AEOI would retain them for three months to allow time for the revival of Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

