Iraq FM calls to restore Syria's membership to the Arab League

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein has called for Syria's membership to the Arab League to be restored, saying it would achieve the principle of integration in Arab work and coordination, Russia Today reported.

The Iraqi minister made the remarks during a meeting with Gulf officials, during which he also praised "the tripartite mechanism" between Iraq, Jordan and Egypt.

During the meeting, the Iraqi foreign minister remarked on the recent meetings of the Arab states at the ministerial level and stressed on the need to activate the mechanisms of Arab action within the Arab League.

In 2011, the Arab League froze Syria's membership after the regime of President Bashar Al-Assad launched a harsh crackdown on demonstrators, sparking a civil war.

