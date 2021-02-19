Syria regime bombs Idlib, breaching de-escalation deal

Syrian regime forces yesterday bombed a number of areas in the northwestern province of Idlib, a day after Turkey, Russia and Iran agreed to support calm in the area.

Local sources said regime forces fired heavy artillery and missile shells on the towns of Kansafra, Al-Fateera, Sufuhn, Fulayfel, Al-Ruwayjah, Benin and Al-Bara in Idlib's southern suburbs.

According to the sources, the Syrian regime's bombardment coincided with a Russian reconnaissance flight in the region.

On Wednesday, the Astana process guarantors said in their final statement that after reviewing in detail the situation in the Idlib de-escalation area, they highlighted the necessity to maintain calm on the ground by fully implementing all agreements on Idlib.

A few days ago, regime forces bombed Jabal Al-Zawiya, south of Idlib, killing a woman and her son.

Report: Syria regime seizes, sells opponents' land, properties