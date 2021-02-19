Portuguese / Spanish / English

Syria regime bombs Idlib, breaching de-escalation deal

February 19, 2021 at 9:34 am | Published in: Asia & Americas, Europe & Russia, Iran, Middle East, News, Russia, Syria, Turkey, US
Smoke billows following reported shelling by government forces on the northwestern Syrian town of Barah, in the rebel held Idlib province on 12 February 2021. [ABDULAZIZ KETAZ/AFP via Getty Images]
Syrian regime forces yesterday bombed a number of areas in the northwestern province of Idlib, a day after Turkey, Russia and Iran agreed to support calm in the area.

Local sources said regime forces fired heavy artillery and missile shells on the towns of Kansafra, Al-Fateera, Sufuhn, Fulayfel, Al-Ruwayjah, Benin and Al-Bara in Idlib's southern suburbs.

According to the sources, the Syrian regime's bombardment coincided with a Russian reconnaissance flight in the region.

On Wednesday, the Astana process guarantors said in their final statement that after reviewing in detail the situation in the Idlib de-escalation area, they highlighted the necessity to maintain calm on the ground by fully implementing all agreements on Idlib.

A few days ago, regime forces bombed Jabal Al-Zawiya, south of Idlib, killing a woman and her son.

Report: Syria regime seizes, sells opponents' land, properties

