Israel signs deal to sell protection system to Germany

Israeli Defence Ministry has signed a deal to sell protection systems to German LEOPARD 2 tanks, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

The deal was signed between the Israeli Defence Ministry and the German Federal Ministry of Defense and outlined the sale of Rafael's TROPHY active protection system to the German military.

Israel's Defence Minister Benny Gantz said: "Once again, we see the appreciation that leading security institutions around the world have for Israel's innovation and technology… The TROPHY is first and foremost a life-saving measure. It is the product of Israel's groundbreaking defense industry."

The deal includes "the provision of systems for a company of tanks, interceptors and spare parts as well as operational and technical training," the Israeli statement said, pointing out that the "systems will be delivered over the next several years."

The statement quoted Brigadier General Yaniv Rotem saying: "This is a significant agreement, which further deepens the excellent relations between our countries. We thank the German Ministry of Defense for its expression of confidence in our defense establishment and in Israel's industries."

READ: Israel urges Europe not to reenter Iran nuclear deal