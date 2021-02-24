Israel urges Europe not to reenter Iran nuclear deal

Israel is exerting "intensive and vigorous efforts" to persuade France, Germany and Britain not to reinstate their nuclear deal with Iran, local Kan 11 reported yesterday.

The channel's correspondent Roi Kais said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was "attempting to amend the deal terms in line with Israel's vision and interests."

Kais added that Netanyahu's efforts had come following a recent announcement by US President Joe Biden of his intention to resume talks on the 2015 deal.

A number of old Israeli military commanders were reported to have sent a letter to the Netanyahu government demanding it not "impede the American efforts", noting that the resumption of the deal was going to benefit Israel.

The deal – signed by seven countries in 2015 – was abandoned by former US President Donald Trump, he went on to impose sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

