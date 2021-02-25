Turkey charity helps 800 families in Yemen

The Turkish charity Sadaka Tasi provided humanitarian aid Thursday to 800 displaced families in the regions of Taiz and Marib in Yemen, Anadolu Agency reports.

The group said the aid included food, medical and cleaning supplies and drinking water. It said a child dies every 10 minutes due to hunger in Yemen. The Turkish aid agency noted that there are shortages of medicine and cleaning materials.

The group's head Kemal Ozdal said a large portion of the Yemeni population requires aid because of the war.

He vowed that the organization will continue to support those "who need food, water and cleaning materials as well as implementing health projects and accommodation for the displaced in coming days." Yemen has been engulfed by violence and instability since 2014, when the Houthis captured much of the country, including the capital, Sanaa.

A Saudi-led coalition aimed at reinstating the Yemeni government has worsened the situation, causing one of the world's worst man-made humanitarian crises with 233,000 people killed, nearly 80 per cent or about 30 million needing humanitarian assistance and protection, and more than 13 million in danger of starvation, according to UN estimates.

