ICC cannot act against Israel without US backing, diplomat says

The International Criminal Court (ICC) can not act against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and top army officials without “overt or tactical support” from the United States, an Israeli diplomatic source told the Jerusalem Post.

“Where is [US President Joe] Biden? Why is he quiet while Israel will potentially be thrown under the bus?” the source asked.

The source’s remarks came as Israel is reportedly concerned about the possibility of an international arrest warrant being issued against senior figures in the Israeli government and army including Netanyahu.

Amid this growing concern, Netanyahu took to X on Friday to say: “Under my leadership, Israel will never accept any attempt by the ICC to undermine its inherent right of self-defence.”

“The threat to seize the soldiers and officials of the Middle East’s only democracy and the world’s only Jewish state is outrageous. We will not bow to it,” he added.

Under my leadership, Israel will never accept any attempt by the ICC to undermine its inherent right of self-defense. The threat to seize the soldiers and officials of the Middle East’s only democracy and the world’s only Jewish state is outrageous. We will not bow to it.

Israel… — Benjamin Netanyahu – בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) April 26, 2024

In November, ICC Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan confirmed he was conducting an investigation into possible war crimes in the West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem, dating back to 13 June 2014.

That investigation, Khan said, “extends to the escalation of hostilities and violence since the attacks that took place on 7 October 2023.”

In an editorial on Friday, the Wall Street Journal urged the United States and Britain to intervene.

“Mr. Khan’s candidacy was championed by his native Britain and supported by the US, so both countries may influence if they warn Mr. Khan of what will happen if he proceeds. If they don’t, President Biden and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak risk finding Americans and Britons next under the gun,” it said.

Israel is not a party to the Rome Statute which governs the court, but the Palestinian Authority signed the statute in 2015, and as such, the ICC has concluded that it has jurisdiction to adjudicate issues relating to those territories.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ). An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

READ: Israel’s Netanyahu concerned about possible ICC arrest warrant