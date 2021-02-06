'ICC has territorial jurisdiction over Palestinian territories'

The International Criminal Court (ICC) decided on Friday that it has jurisdiction over crimes committed in the Palestinian territories, Anadolu Agency reports.

"Today, Pre-Trial Chamber I of ICC decided, by majority, that the Court's territorial jurisdiction in the Situation in Palestine, a State party to the ICC Rome Statute, extends to the territories occupied by Israel since 1967," ICC said in a statement.

The UN General Assembly in Resolution 67/19 "[reaffirmed] the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination and to independence in their State of Palestine on the Palestinian territory occupied since 1967," the statement said.

Based on the relevant UN resolution, the ICC found that the Court has territorial jurisdiction in Gaza City and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem.

Palestinian territories, including the West Bank and East Jerusalem, have been under Israeli occupation since 1967. The occupation is considered illegal under international law.

