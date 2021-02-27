PA condemns Israel violations against Islamic holy sites

The Palestinian Authority (PA) on Friday condemned Israeli violations against Islamic holy sites in the occupied cities of Jerusalem and Hebron, Anadolu Agency reported.

In a statement issued by its Foreign Ministry, the PA announced: "Israel imposes measures and arbitrary restrictions to block worshippers from reaching worship houses, and it is working hard to extend its domination of them and Judaise them."

The statement disclosed that such measures "mount to flagrant violations of freedom of worship," citing that Israeli occupation forces were blocking Palestinian worshippers from reaching Al-Aqsa Mosque to perform the Friday prayer.

The Israeli occupation authorities prevented Adhan (call to prayer) from occurring at Al-Ibrahimi Mosque in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron during the Jewish holy days.

It is worth noting that 55 per cent of the area of Al-Ibrahimi Mosque was occupied in 1994, following a massacre carried out by an Israeli settler during the dawn prayer, killing 29 worshippers.

Al-Ibrahimi Mosque is located in the Old City of Hebron, which falls under Israeli occupation control. Around 400 Israeli Jewish settlers live in the occupied Palestinian area protected by 1,500 Israeli occupation soldiers.

READ: Mosque officials praise Al Aqsa solidarity week