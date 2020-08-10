Palestinian MP condemns Israel’s theft of part of Al-Ibrahimi Mosque

Chairman of Jerusalem’s Committee in the Palestinian Legislative Council, MP Ahmed Abu Halabiyeh, yesterday condemned Israel’s expropriation of part of Al-Ibrahimi Mosque, Quds Press reported.

“Stripping [Palestinian Authority]’s municipality of Hebron from its supervision over Al-Ibrahimi Mosque and handing it over to the Settlement Planning Council is a new crime of judaisation,” the MP said in a statement.

He stated that this measure aims to expropriate the lands of the mosque to build new Jewish settlement projects.

The Palestinian MP considered this Israeli “violation” a “clear challenge for Muslims’ feelings”, noting that this is a “violation of the Muslims’ right to ownership of Al-Ibrahim and the other endowments around it.”

To undermine the Israeli endeavours, he called on Palestinians to increase their visits to the mosque and the time they spend there.

Last week, an Israeli court threw out a petition filed by Hebron Municipality requesting it cancel previous permission it had granted for the Settlement Planning Council to install an elevator inside Al-Ibrahimi Mosque.

