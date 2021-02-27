Russia condemns US airstrikes in Syria

The Kremlin announced on Friday that it is closely monitoring the situation in Syria in the wake of the US airstrikes in the country and maintaining close contact with the Syrian authorities.

Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters via teleconference that he could not say whether the US had informed Moscow of its plans in advance, adding that communications on operations occur through the army.

The Russian Foreign Ministry asserted on Friday that Moscow strongly condemns the US airstrikes that targeted Syrian facilities belonging to what the US Department of Defence describes as "an Iran-backed faction".

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova affirmed: "We strongly condemn such actions. We call for unconditional respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria."

