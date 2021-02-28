Israel army says it captured a Lebanese 'infiltrator'

Israeli forces arrested a Lebanese national for allegedly crossing the border into Israel, Anadolu Agency reported the Israeli military as saying on Sunday.

"Overnight, our troops apprehended a suspect crossing the Blue Line from Lebanon into Israel," the army said in a statement.

It said the suspect tried to infiltrate into Israel from the border area of Mount Dov, also known as Jabal Ross, adding that the suspect was "transferred to security forces for further questioning."

There has been no comment from the Lebanese authorities on the report.

The border area between Israel and Lebanon is regularly in a state of alert as sporadic incidents have occurred between the Israeli army and the Lebanese group Hezbollah since the last war between them in 2006.

Israel and Hezbollah fought a month-long war in Lebanon in 2006. According to Human Rights Watch (HRW): "The conflict resulted in at least 1,109 Lebanese deaths, the vast majority of whom were civilians, 4,399 injured, and an estimated one million displaced." HRW also found that 43 Israeli civilians and 12 Israeli soldiers were killed during the war.

