Russia withdraws from suburbs of Syria's Idlib

Russia has withdrawn its forces from the city of Saraqib in the suburbs of Idlib, northern Syria, without announcing any plan to do so, local media outlets reported.

The Orient Net website quoted "unnamed" sources as saying that the Russian forces "suddenly" withdrew from the city of Saraqib towards the city of Maarat Al-Numan, and from there to the Hama military airport, which is a Russian base in the area.

The sources added that a number of Russian military tanks and vehicles, in addition to artillery and missile firing systems have also withdrawn from Saraqib.

According to the sources, the largest Russian withdrawal was on 24 February, and it included four tanks and seven trucks used to transport equipment and soldiers, in addition to one minesweeper, several artillery vehicles and rocket launchers.

Moscow justified the withdrawal from Saraqib saying it wants to protect its soldiers from repeated attacks by "terrorists".

