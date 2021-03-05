Portuguese / Spanish / English

Missile strikes hit oil refineries in north Syria, killing one

March 5, 2021
A photo taken from Mardin province of Turkey shows U.S. troops on November 01, 2019 resumed military patrols around oil reservoirs in northeastern Syria. [Ömer Yasin Ergin - Anadolu Agency]
Missile strikes in northern Syria near the Turkish border killed one person and injured at least eleven others on Friday, Turkish state media and a source from the Turkish-backed faction that controls the region said, Reuters has reported.

Explosions rocked local oil refineries near the towns of al-Bab and Jarablus, sparking large fires, a witness and Turkey's state-owned Anadolu news agency said.

The source in the National Army, which controls swathes of northwest Syria where Turkish troops have a presence, said missile strikes had caused the blasts, wounding eleven people.

Anadolu said that they were ballistic missiles and that it was not clear who carried out the strikes, which it said injured 18 people.

Turkey has backed fighters who sought to overthrow Bashar al-Assad, but the Syrian president, with Russian and Iranian help, has driven back the insurgents to a pocket in the northwest of the country.

