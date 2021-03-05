Portuguese / Spanish / English

Somalia: Casualties feared as car bomb hits Mogadishu

March 5, 2021 at 6:29 pm
MOGADISHU, SOMALIA - FEBRUARY 13: A car is damaged after a huge car bomb blast that targeted a security checkpoint near the Somali parliament headquarters in the capital Mogadishu on February 13, 2021. At least seven people were wounded when a suicide car bomb blast targeted a security checkpoint near the Somali parliament headquarters in the capital Mogadishu on Saturday, police said. "A suicide bomber driving a Toyota Noah [vehicle] drove past a security checkpoint in the Dabka area, forcing police to open fire. At least seven people were wounded, eight cars and nine rickshaws were destroyed in the morning bombing in Mogadishu," Somali police said in a statement. ( Sadak Mohamed - Anadolu Agency )
A car is damaged after a huge car bomb blast that targeted a security checkpoint near the Somali parliament headquarters in the capital Mogadishu on February 13, 2021 [Sadak Mohamed - Anadolu Agency]
Several people are feared dead or injured after a car bomb blast has targeted a busy restaurant near Mogadishu seaport on Friday evening, Somali police said, Anadolu Agency has reported.

Police spokesman Sadaq Adan Ali told Anadolu Agency by phone minutes after the explosion that an explosive-laden car hit the restaurant, adding investigations are underway to determine the damage.

However, paramedics reported that there are casualties in the attack.

Somali Information Ministry spokesman Ismail Mukhtar Oronjo said in a statement on Twitter: "A car bomb has exploded outside the Lul Yemeni restaurant near the port city of Mogadishu. Reports from Hamarjajab district in Benadir region say that there were casualties as a result of the blast."

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack. But Somali-based al-Qaeda affiliated group al-Shabaab had claimed responsibility for several recent attacks in the country.

