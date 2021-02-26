Portuguese / Spanish / English

Scores of Yemen refugees arrive in Somalia

February 26, 2021
Civilians, who fled from the ongoing civil war where numerous civilian killed, are seen during their daily lives despite many difficulties at Al-Raqah refugee camp in Amran province of northern Sanaa, Yemen on 24 November 2019. [ Mohammed Hamoud - Anadolu Agency ]
Yemeni refugees seen at a camp in Yemen on 24 November 2019 [Mohammed Hamoud/Anadolu Agency]
 February 26, 2021 at 4:11 pm

Scores of Yemeni refugees, mostly women and children, arrived in Somalia's coastal city of Bosaso, Somali authorities announced on Wednesday, according to the Yemen Shabab, an independent website.

This is the third boatful of Yemeni refugees to arrive in Somalia. It had 164 families on board.

Somali authorities said that the refugees will undergo medical checkups before they are distributed between the cities of Bosaso and Qardho.

Bosaso is home to the largest Yemeni community in the country due to its proximity to Yemen.

Impoverished Yemen has been beset by violence and chaos since 2014, when the Houthis overran much of the country, including the capital, Sanaa. The crisis escalated in 2015 when a Saudi-led military coalition launched a devastating air campaign aimed at rolling back Houthi territorial gains.

The war, in which the United States (US) and the United Kingdom (UK) back the Saudi-led coalition, has killed more than 100,000 people and pushed millions to the brink of famine, according to the United Nations (UN) official data.

