Iraq army captain killed in armed attack north of Baghdad

March 8, 2021 at 12:14 pm | Published in: Iraq, Middle East, News
Iraqi forces members patrol during a military operation in Anbar province on September 22, 2017 [MOADH AL-DULAIMI/AFP via Getty Images]
An Iraqi army captain was killed in an armed attack on a military patrol in Tarmiyah district, north of the capital Baghdad, yesterday Anadolu news agency reported.

The agency quoted Baghdad police Captain Hatem Al-Jabri as saying that an armed group opened fire on an army patrol in Tarmiyah district and killed an army captain before fleeing the scene.

Al-Jabri said the army is looking for Daesh members who are believed to be behind the attack.

The Iraqi government has not issued a statement regarding the attack and no group has claimed responsibility.

Although Iraq declared victory over Daesh in December 2017, sleeper cells continue to operate throughout the country.

Last Wednesday, the Iraqi security forces began a large-scale campaign to pursue Daesh remnants in Tarmiyah district and the governorates of Kirkuk, Salagin, Nineveh, and Diyala.

