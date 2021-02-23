Iraq calls for NATO support against Daesh

Iraq will cooperate with the NATO forces to benefit from their experience in its fight against Daesh, National Security Adviser, Qasim Al-Araji, announced yesterday.

"Iraq is not part of any regional problem, but rather part of the solution," Al-Araji told reporters after his meeting with the commander of the NATO mission in Iraq, Pierre Olsen.

Olsen explained that the mission had come "based on a request by the Iraqi government," adding that any military expansion would be "in coordination with Baghdad."

Though the Iraqi government in Baghdad declared victory over Daesh in December 2017, sleeper cells continue to operate across the country. The attacks have raised fears that the group could regroup and recover posing a severe threat to the country once again.

Rockets hit Iraq military base hosting NATO troops