Garment factory fire kills at least 20 in Egypt

March 11, 2021 at 7:11 pm | Published in: Africa, Egypt, News
Tailors sewing at the Marie Louis textile clothing and textile factory in the 10th of Ramadan city, about 60 kms north of Cairo on 29 July 2018 [KHALED DESOUKI/AFP via Getty Images]
At least 20 people were killed and 24 others injured in Egypt on Thursday when a fire broke out in a garment factory north of Cairo, the local governor's office said in a statement, reports Reuters.

The fire started in a four-story factory in El-Obour City, just north of Cairo, at about 11 a.m. (0900 GMT) and was later brought under control, the statement added.

Ambulances and firefighting trucks were sent to the scene and victims were transferred to several nearby hospitals.

