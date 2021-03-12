Egypt imposes visa fee on Arab nationals

The Egyptian government gazette published a decision by Interior Minister Mahmoud Tawfiq on the visa fee for citizens of Arab countries visiting Egypt.

The decision excused nations that had previously signed exemption agreements with Egypt, but did not specify these countries.

In June, Egypt said it had imposed entry visa fees on Gulf states, namely Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Oman and Bahrain, in addition to a previous decision imposing entry visa fees on Qatari citizens effective as of November 2017.

The charge for Qatari national began just months after Cairo joined Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain in boycotting the small Gulf state and imposing an air, sea and land blockade on it after accusing it of supporting terrorism, charges Qatar vehemently denies.

