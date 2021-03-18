Jordan: Six sentenced to death for hacking off boy's hands in 'revenge' attack

Jordan's State Security Court sentenced six men to death yesterday after they were found guilty of hacking off the hands of a 16-year-old boy last year. The horrific attack shocked the kingdom in October.

Saleh Hamdan was set upon by a gang in Zarqa who hacked off his hands and gouged out an eye. The incident was filmed by one of the attackers and circulated on social media, prompting public outrage and condemnation.

Four other defendants were handed prison terms ranging from one to fifteen years imprisonment while seven others were acquitted due to insufficient evidence. One defendant remains at large and was sentenced to death in absentia.

Jordan's Queen Rania tweeted at the time, "How do we protect our children from those who are not being deterred? This is a heinous crime. Our hearts are with you. I add my voice for the perpetrators facing the most severe punishment."

According to court papers, the youth was lured by the gang to a deserted area of the industrial city where he was attacked. Earlier reports said that he was kidnapped whilst on his way to buy bread. The gangs' motivation was alleged to have been the murder of the uncle of one of the gang members by the victim's father.

King Abdullah II issued directives to provide all necessary medical care for Saleh and called for the toughest legal action possible against the perpetrators.

