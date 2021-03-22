Qatar, Mauritania re-establish ties severed in 2017

Qatari and Mauritanian officials met in Doha yesterday to discuss restoring diplomatic ties for the first time since they were severed as part of the 2017 boycott of Qatar by a number of Gulf and other Arab states.

Qatari Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, yesterday received the Mauritania Foreign Minister, Ismail Ould Sheikh Ahmed, in the capital Doha in the first such meeting in nearly four years since Nouakchott severed diplomatic ties with the Gulf nation in 20017 after Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt cut off their relations with Doha.

At the time, Mauritania accused Qatar of supporting terrorism including terrorist groups in the Sahel region. Charges Doha denies.

