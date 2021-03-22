Turkey's zero waste project wins UN global action award

Turkey's zero waste project, initiated by Turkey's First Lady Emine Erdogan, has won the UN Development Program Turkey's first (UNDP) Global Goals Action Award, Anadolu reports.

Turkey started the zero waste project in 2017 and it is continuing at full speed as the country aims to free its agriculture from waste.

According to a report, the project also aims to reduce the volume of non-recyclable waste.

"The project will receive UNDP Turkey's Sustainable Development Goals Action Award due to its important contributions to the goal Responsible Production and Consumption, one of the Sustainable Development Goals," the UNDP Turkey said in a statement.

READ: Turkey's gold output reaches new high in 2020

The project was also listed in the Environmental Performance Review of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development.

According to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), Turkey as one of the founding countries of OECD has significant opportunities for accelerating the transition towards a low-carbon, greener, and more inclusive economy.