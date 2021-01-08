Turkey's gold output reaches new high in 2020

Turkey's gold production in 2020 reached the highest level in the history of the republic, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Donmez announced yesterday according to Bloomberg HT.

Donmez said Turkey's gold production reached 42 metric tonnes.

"Environmental awareness around Turkey's gold mining sites is a key focus to the point that the country has been rated top in global standards in terms of regreening," he added.

Donmez continued that over the past 20 years, 382 tonnes of gold have been produced, helping Turkey boost its tax revenues to the equivalent of 76 tonnes of gold.

Turkey started gold production in 2001 at a modest rate of 1.4 tonnes.

Turkey last month announced that around 3.5 million troy ounces of gold reserves were detected in the Sogut gold mine of the Turkish Agricultural Credit Cooperatives' subsidiary Gubretas.

READ: Turkey's new satellite goes into orbit