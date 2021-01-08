Turkey's new satellite goes into orbit

American Aerospace Manufacturer SpaceX yesterday launched a Turkish communication satellite called as TURKSAT 5A, state agency Anadolu reports.

According to the news site, the technology company's Falcon 9 Rocket blasted off Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in the US state of Florida, carrying the TURKSAT 5A satellite.

The brief delay was due to a downrange tracking issue, SpaceX said during its live launch broadcast.

The Falcon 9 deposited the TURKSAT 5A satellite into orbit about 33 minutes after liftoff.

The spacecraft is designed to operate for approximately 15 years, providing broadband coverage to Turkey, the Middle East, Europe and portions of Africa, according to the company.

Turksat 5B is expected to be launched later this year.

