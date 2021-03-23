Portuguese / Spanish / English

US condemns regime, Russian airstrikes in Syria

March 23, 2021 at 12:17 am | Published in: Asia & Americas, Europe & Russia, Middle East, News, Russia, Syria, US
IDLIB, SYRIA - MARCH 21: Fire fighters try to extinguish fire after Russian war planes' attack in Idlib, Syria on March 21, 2021. Air strikes have killed one civilian when it hit a facility to be built at the Babu'l Hava border gate, trucks carrying commercial materials, near the warehouse of a local humanitarian aid association, and Kefersile village on the M4 highway in the south of Idlib. ( Muhammed Said - Anadolu Agency )
Fire fighters try to extinguish fire after Russian war planes' attack in Idlib, Syria on March 21, 2021 [Muhammed Said - Anadolu Agency]
The US sharply condemned Monday a wave of Russian and Syrian regime airstrikes over the weekend that targeted a hospital and killed several civilians, Anadolu Agency reports.

State Department spokesman Ned Price said the coordinates of al-Atareb Surgical Hospital had previously been shared with a UN entity intended to prevent attacks on civilian infrastructure.

The hospital was struck by artillery shelling Sunday morning, injuring five staffers and killing six patients, including a child, according to the Syrian American Medical Society. The hospital, which had been providing badly-needed services sustained extensive damage, and has been shuttered.

An additional Russia airstrike on the al-Bab border crossing with Turkey killed one civilian and injured two others.

"Bab al-Hawa remains the only UN-authorized humanitarian border crossing in Syria and remains the most efficient and effective way to provide life-saving humanitarian assistance to approximately 2.4 million Syrians every month," Price said.

"Civilians, including civilian medical personnel and facilities, must never be the target of military action. This violence must stop – we reiterate our call for a nationwide ceasefire," he added.

