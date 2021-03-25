Iran denies assassination of senior Revolutionary Guards commander

Iran yesterday denied the assassination of Deputy Commander of the Quds Force in the Iranian Revolutionary Guard for Economic Affairs, Rustam Qasimi.

The Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) quoted an informed source as saying: "The news about a plot by the Israeli intelligence agency [Mossad] to assassinate Rustam Qasimi in Lebanon is incorrect."

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, added that Qasimi is in good health, without giving details of his current location.

Unofficial reports stated that Qasimi, who held the position of oil minister in the government of former President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, was assassinated by Mossad agents.

Last January, the commander of the Iranian Quds Force, General Qasem Soleimani, was assassinated in a US drone strike after arriving at Iraq's Baghdad International Airport from Damascus.

