Iran's Revolutionary Guards reveal new underground 'missile city'

Iran's Revolutionary Guards have revealed a new underground "missile city" fitted with electronic warfare equipment, state TV reported yesterday.

Beside the Cruise and Ballistic missiles included in the city, the report said, the navy of the Revolutionary Guards is able to use the electronic equipment to detect signals from enemy vessels.

Images of missiles being stored in an area cement walls were aired, but no details were given as to the whereabouts of the storage facility.

"What we see today is a small section of the great and expansive missile capability of Revolutionary Guards' naval forces," the Revolutionary Guards Commander General Major Hossein Salami said.

He added, according to the Iranian TV, that ballistic and cruise missiles will greatly bolster the existing capabilities of the country's naval forces.

The revelation comes just days after an Iranian container ship was attacked in the Mediterranean; officials from the Islamic Republic have said Israel is likely behind the incident.

Earlier, the Washington Post reported that Israel has targeted at least a dozen vessels bound for Syria and mostly carrying Iranian oil.

The paper added: "Some of the naval attacks also have targeted Iranian efforts to move other cargo including weaponry through the region, according to U.S. officials."

