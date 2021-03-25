UK pledges $17.3m to UNRWA

The UK is to contribute a further £12.6 million ($17.3 million) to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), bringing the UK's contribution for Financial Year April 2020-March 2021 to £63.6 million ($87.2 million), a British consulate press release issued yesterday.

According to the Wafa news site, the UK said it was one of the top donors to UNRWA during this period and will continue to support UNRWA in providing education, health services and emergency food to Palestinian refugees in the occupied Palestinian territories, Jordan, Syria and Lebanon.

British Consul General Philip Hall said: "I am delighted that the UK is able to provide this additional funding to UNRWA to facilitate the Agency's vital work with Palestinian refugees. Through UNRWA, the UK has ensured that thousands of Palestinian refugees received an education, healthcare and emergency food supplies. This work is particularly important as the region tackles the Covid-19 pandemic."

