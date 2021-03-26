Portuguese / Spanish / English

At least 32 dead as 2 trains collide in Egypt

March 26, 2021 at 1:11 pm | Published in: Africa, Egypt, News
The aftermath following a train crash near the city of Sohag, Egypt on 26 March 2021 [q8-press]
Two trains collided in Egypt today causing 32 deaths and dozens of casualties after emergency brakes were triggered by "unknown individuals" near the city of Sohag, Reuters reported the railway authority saying.

The brakes caused one of the trains to stop and the other to crash into it from behind, and the authority is conducting further investigations, it said.

The Ministry of Health said at least 32 people were killed and 66 injured as a result of the crash.

In his first statement on the incident later on Friday, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said he has instructed the relevant authorities to swiftly transfer the injured to hospitals for urgent care.

"The prime minister ordered the relevant officials to move immediately to the scene, to provide the necessary support, and to quickly deal with the situation there," local media cited the cabinet as saying.

Videos and images shared by social media users showed graphic scenes of attempts to rescue some injured passengers from inside the carriages, with victims screaming for help.

