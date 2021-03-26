Egypt to build rainwater reservoirs in Burundi

Egypt is ready to cooperate with the River Nile Basin countries to enhance their water resources, Minister of Irrigation Mohamed Abdel Atti announced yesterday. The plan is to build rainwater harvesting dams and reservoirs as well as underground water reserves.

Atti provided the details after a meeting with his Burundi counterpart, Deo-Guide Rurema, in Cairo. Such cooperation, he said, can help to provide clean drinking water in remote areas across Africa.

Local media reported that the two officials had discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation between the two countries with regard to water resources. The use of solar energy in sustaining operations of groundwater wells, along with the establishment of water purification plants, fish farms and river marina projects were also on the agenda.

READ: HRW: Egypt army demolished 12,350 buildings in Sinai since 2013