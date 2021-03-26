Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Israel offers Lebanon respirators to help fight covid

March 26, 2021 at 10:21 am | Published in: Coronavirus, Israel, Lebanon, Middle East, News
Medical personnel, treating patients suffering from coronavirus disease (COVID-19), speak among each other at the Rafik Hariri public hospital in the Lebanese capital Beirut on April 7, 2020 [JOSEPH EID/AFP via Getty Images]
Medical personnel, treating patients suffering from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a hospital in the Lebanese capital Beirut on 7 April 2020 [JOSEPH EID/AFP/Getty Images]
 March 26, 2021 at 10:21 am

Israel has offered to provide hospitals in Lebanon respirators to treat coronavirus patients, the Israeli Broadcasting Corporation (Kan) reported.

Kan said the Ministry of Health's Director General, Professor Hayzi Levy, made the offer following reports of a severe shortage of such devices in Lebanon.

Levy pointed out that Israel had previously offered to help the Lebanese government after the Beirut port explosion, through foreign channels, as the two countries have no diplomatic relations, but Beirut refused.

On Wednesday, Lebanon recorded 3,856 new cases of coronavirus infections and 53 deaths, bringing the total number of infections to 448,721 cases and 5,903 deaths.

READ: No more COVID jabs in parliament, says Lebanon's deputy speaker after scandal

Categories
CoronavirusIsraelLebanonMiddle EastNews
Show Comments
Order your copy of our latest book - Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy - Palestine
Show Comments