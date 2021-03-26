Israel offers Lebanon respirators to help fight covid

Israel has offered to provide hospitals in Lebanon respirators to treat coronavirus patients, the Israeli Broadcasting Corporation (Kan) reported.

Kan said the Ministry of Health's Director General, Professor Hayzi Levy, made the offer following reports of a severe shortage of such devices in Lebanon.

Levy pointed out that Israel had previously offered to help the Lebanese government after the Beirut port explosion, through foreign channels, as the two countries have no diplomatic relations, but Beirut refused.

On Wednesday, Lebanon recorded 3,856 new cases of coronavirus infections and 53 deaths, bringing the total number of infections to 448,721 cases and 5,903 deaths.

