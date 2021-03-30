Portuguese / Spanish / English

Egypt: 15 MPs contract Covid-19

March 30, 2021 at 2:53 pm | Published in: Africa, Coronavirus, Egypt, News
Egyptians get tested for Covid-19 at a drive-through coronavirus-testing centre in Cairo, Egypt on 29 June 2020 [KHALED DESOUKI/AFP/Getty Images]
Fifteen members of Egypt's House of Representatives have tested positive for Covid-19, local media have reported. Upon hearing the news, Mostafa Bakri MP called for the current parliamentary session to be suspended.

Bakri is known for his ties to the regime. He pointed out that parliament could resume its sitting after MPs have been vaccinated against the virus.

In response, the Speaker of Parliament, Hanafi El-Gebali, said that he had contacted the prime minister and that members' vaccinations will start soon. Health Minister Hala Zayed has confirmed her ministry's readiness to begin the vaccination of MPs, and that she has requested a list of their names.

