Egypt warns of 'imminent' 3rd wave of coronavirus

Egypt is on the cusp of witnessing a third wave of coronavirus infections, President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi warned yesterday.

"The government continues its efforts to provide vaccines," Al-Sisi said during a Mother's Day celebration, stressing that citizens must follow the "precautionary measures".

"We are the least affected country, which God has been kind to in this global epidemic," he added, warning that the North African country was "on the cusp of a third wave, and we hope that it will pass in good."

Al-Sisi called on the Egyptian people to adhere to the precautionary measures, "especially with the holy month of Ramadan approaching," referring to large family gatherings and Iftar parties in Ramadan.

So far, a total of 195,418 have contracted the virus in Egypt, 11,598 of whom have died, and 149,934 others have recovered, according to the US' Worldometers.

Early on into the pandemic, Canadian researchers estimated there to be thousands of more cases of coronavirus than the government was registering, amid allegations of a government cover-up.