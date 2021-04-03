Hamas ready to form coalition government

The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas announced on Friday that it is ready to form a coalition government after the parliamentary election.

Speaking to Al Jazeera Mubasher TV, Hamas official Ismail Ridwan stated: "Even if Hamas won the majority of the seats in parliament, it would be ready to form a national coalition government."

He also affirmed: "We hope that the election goes ahead without Israeli interference."

Previously, Hamas has suggested that it is ready to take part in any government under any leadership whether it won the majority of seats in parliament or not.

Before registering its electoral list, Hamas sought to form a national unity list with the other Palestinian factions, mainly Fatah, but all preferred to run their separate lists.

READ: Nine Fatah candidates withdraw from movement's electoral list