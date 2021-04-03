Portuguese / Spanish / English

Hamas ready to form coalition government

April 3, 2021
Palestinian artist paints an election related graffiti on a wall ahead of elections for the Palestinian Legislative Council in Gaza City, Gaza on 24 March 2021 [Mustafa Hassona/Anadolu Agency]
The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas announced on Friday that it is ready to form a coalition government after the parliamentary election.

Speaking to Al Jazeera Mubasher TV, Hamas official Ismail Ridwan stated: "Even if Hamas won the majority of the seats in parliament, it would be ready to form a national coalition government."

He also affirmed: "We hope that the election goes ahead without Israeli interference."

Previously, Hamas has suggested that it is ready to take part in any government under any leadership whether it won the majority of seats in parliament or not.

Before registering its electoral list, Hamas sought to form a national unity list with the other Palestinian factions, mainly Fatah, but all preferred to run their separate lists.

