Hamas registers its electoral list for parliamentary election

Hamas yesterday registered its electoral list for parliamentary election at the Central Elections Commission's office in Gaza.

Speaking to the media, the movement's spokesman Abdel-Latif Al-Qanou announced the list was named "Jerusalem is Our Goal".

Al-Qanou also said that member of Hamas' Political Bureau Khalil Al-Hayya is heading the list, which consists of 132 candidates – the number of the seats in the Palestinian parliament, and it includes candidates from Gaza, the West Bank, Jerusalem, and those being held in Israeli prisons.

Hamas said it includes a large number of women and members of all backgrounds including academics, journalists, and economists.

The list included several prominent figures such Nizar Awadallah from Gaza, Mohammed Abu Tair from Jerusalem, Lama Khater from Hebron, and Nael Al-Barghouti, the longest-serving Palestinian prisoner in Israeli jails.

Hamas won an overwhelming majority in the last Palestinian parliamentary election held in 2006.