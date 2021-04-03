Netanyahu embroiled in differences between fanatic right-wing regarding Arab alliance

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is entangled in differences between his two fanatic right-wing supporters regarding his alliance with Arabs, Al Watan Voice reported on Friday.

Reporting Israeli TV Channel 12, Al Watan Voice disclosed that leader of the Religious Zionist Party Bezalel Smotrich is angry with Netanyahu over his attempts to ally with the Ra'am Party led by Islamist Israeli Arab citizen Mansour Abbas.

Smotrich, whose party won six seats, said: "Ra'am is an Islamic party that supports Hamas and does not recognise Israel as a Jewish state."

Meanwhile, Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky, the leader of the Lithuanian ultra-Orthodox community in Israel, suggested: "It is better to go ahead with Arab MKs in a single government instead of left-wing MKs," referring to the Ra'am Party.

READ: Netanyahu's crisis with Jordan may lead to unrest at the border, analyst warns