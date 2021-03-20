Head of Israel party addresses Arabs: 'Israel is not your country'

Religious Zionism Chairman Bezalel Smotrich has issued racist statements against Arabs in Israel as Israel heads towards elections, Shehab News Agency reported on Friday.

According to Shehab News Agency, Smotrich addressed Arabs in Israel, declaring: "Israel is not your national state. If you accepted Israel as a Jewish state, you can live here as citizens enjoying individual rights."

During an interview with Israeli i24news, the fanatic right-winger asserted that his party would not be part of a government supported by Arab parties in Israel.

"Likud voters are religious, conservatives and linked to their identity," he said, adding that he does not find many commonalities with the voters supporting the opposition leader, Yair Lapid.

Meanwhile, Smotrich defended Israeli Prime Minister and Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu regarding his fraud, bribery and breach of trust charges.

"These claims are unprecedented," claiming that the Israeli attorney general had "violated the basic law" regarding pointing these charges against Netanyahu.

