Oman to ban entry of visitors from April 8

April 5, 2021 at 3:30 pm | Published in: Middle East, News, Oman
Passengers, wearing protective face mask due to the Covid-19 pandemic, stand in a queue at the Muscat international airport in the Omani capital on October 1, 2020 [MOHAMMED MAHJOUB/AFP via Getty Images]
Oman will only allow citizens and residents to enter the Gulf Arab state from April 8 following an increase in COVID-19 cases that is pressuring the health care system, the country's coronavirus committee said on Monday, Reuters reports.

The committee also extended an evening ban on all commercial activities until the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, which is due to start in mid-April this year, according to a statement on state media.

A curfew imposed on March 28 on movement of vehicles and people outdoors between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. would be lifted, as scheduled, on April 8 but would be reinstated during the month of Ramadan from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., the statement added.

