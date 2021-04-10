Iraq calls for dialogue between stakeholders in Syria

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein called Saturday for finding a mechanism for dialogue between influential states involved in Syria to achieve stability in the war-torn country, Anadolu Agency reports.

This came during a press conference Hussein held in Baghdad with Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Abul Gheit, who arrived in the Iraqi capital earlier in the day.

The top Iraqi diplomat said his talks with Abul Gheit dwelt on the Arab relations with neighbouring countries, including Turkey and Iran.

Discussions also touched on issues related to the work of the Arab League and the situation in Syria

Hussein said.

The Iraqi minister said that instability in Syria has a negative impact on the situation in Iraq.

"It's necessary to work together to find a mechanism for dialogue with different countries that have influence in Syria," Hussein said, without elaborating.

Syria has been embroiled in a vicious civil war since early 2011 when the Bashar Al-Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests with unexpected ferocity.

