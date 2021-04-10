Saudi Arabia to fine pilgrims for performing Ramadan Umrah without permit

The Saudi Ministry of Interior has decided to fine anyone attempting to perform Umrah without obtaining a permit with 10,000 Saudi riyals.

The ministry stated that the implementation of these measures comes within the framework of confronting and preventing the spread of COVID-19 and ensuring commitment to applying the approved preventive regulations for performing Umrah and prayer.

The ministry called on citizens and residents to abide by instructions stipulating that those wishing to perform Umrah or pray in Masjid Al-Haram needs to obtain a permit from the relevant authorities.

The ministry confirmed that security personnel would carry out their duties in all roads, security control centres, sites and ways leading to the central area surrounding Masjid Al-Haram, in order to prevent any attempt to violate the regulations in force.

