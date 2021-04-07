Saudi Arabia: COVID-19 vaccine condition for visit to holy sites

The General President of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque, Sheikh Abdul Rahman Al-Sudais, announced on Tuesday that only people immunised against COVID-19 will be allowed to perform the year-round Umrah pilgrim, as well as pray in the Grand Mosque in the holy city of Mecca and the Prophet's Mosque in Medina.

He explained that the decision aims to preserve the worshipers' health in the two Holy Mosques and those who visit them in accordance with global health standards used to confront the pandemic.

Al-Sudais has also called on everyone who visits the Two Holy Mosques to adhere to the instructions and procedures recommended by the relevant authorities to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

READ: Saudi in dispute over billions of dollars in unpaid bills

Saudi Arabia has recently suffered a remarkable increase in the number of coronavirus infections.

As of Monday evening, the kingdom recorded 393,377 COVID-19 infections, including 6,704 deaths.

In 2020, Saudi Arabia allowed only 10,000 pilgrims to perform Hajj, compared to about 2.5 million people who performed the ritual in 2019.