Saudi Arabia frees 2 women activists after 3 years in prison

Saudi authorities on Sunday released two women activists after three years in prison, according to a rights group, reports Anadolu Agency.

The Prisoners of Conscience group said on Twitter that Samar Badawi and Nassima al-Sadah were set free.

The activists were detained by Saudi security forces in August 2018 in connection with their defense of human rights.

The London-based Alqast for Human Rights group also confirmed the release of the two activists.

Saudi authorities have not commented on the report.

In February, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said the oil-rich kingdom will introduce a series of reforms, including amending the country's personal status law, which rights groups say is restricting women's freedoms.

While Saudi opposition figures abroad say Saudi activists are subject to violations and arrests, Riyadh denies accusations that it arrests people for their political views.