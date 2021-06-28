Portuguese / Spanish / English

Palestine Journalists Syndicate calls for mass media to boycott PA

June 28, 2021 at 10:10 am | Published in: Middle East, News, Palestine
A man stands with his chest bared during clashes between Palestinian protesters and Palestinian security forces in the city of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, on June 26, 2021, following a demonstration against the death of human rights activist Nizar Banat while in the custody of Palestinian Authority (PA) security forces earlier in the week [ABBAS MOMANI/AFP via Getty Images]
 June 28, 2021 at 10:10 am

Following violent aggression against journalists, the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate called on Sunday for national and international mass media to boycott the Palestinian Authority (PA)'s presidency and government.

Palestinian supporters of President Mahmoud Abbas scuffle with protesters demanding his resignation, as they demonstrate in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah on June 27, 2021, days after the death of human rights activist Nizar Banat while in the custody of Palestinian Authority (PA) security forces [ABBAS MOMANI/AFP via Getty Images]

In a statement, the syndicate called for PA Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh to fire the Palestinian police chief for not affording protection to journalists, banning them from covering the anti-PA protests, and allowing undercover forces to attack them.

The syndicate called for prosecuting the aggressors and asked Shtayyeh to apologise to journalists and to pledge to respect their work and freedom of expression.

If the PA's aggression on journalists continues, the syndicate warned, other measures would be taken in the meantime.

The syndicate also called for protesters not to harass journalists or undermine their work as: "They are merely reporters, not part of the incidents."

The syndicate asserted that it would start filing criminal complaints against those involved in the attacks against journalists.

