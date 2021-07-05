Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Israel raids Palestinian prison cells, moves detainees

July 5, 2021 at 10:51 am | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
Israeli forces stand at one of the entrances to Israel's Offer prison on December 28, 2016 [ABBAS MOMANI/AFP via Getty Images]
Israeli forces stand at one of the entrances to Israel's Offer prison on December 28, 2016 [ABBAS MOMANI/AFP via Getty Images]
 July 5, 2021 at 10:51 am

The Israeli Drur and Alyimaz units violently raided Palestinian prisoners' cells in section 21 in Ofer prison this morning and moved all its prisoners to section 18.

The Palestinian Prisoners' Club said in a statement that tensions ran high in all the prison sections after the raid.

It pointed out that section 21 holds around 120 Palestinian prisoners and is the largest section of the prison.

Israel regularly moves Palestinian prisoners between sections in what rights groups have said is a type of psychological warfare against detainees.

READ: Israeli forces arrest 50 Palestinians in West Bank raids

Categories
IsraelMiddle EastNewsPalestine
Show Comments
Order your copy of our latest book - Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy - Palestine
Show Comments