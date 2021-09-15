Doctor who asked nurse to pray to his dog arrested in Egypt

Egyptian authorities have arrested a doctor who asked a nurse to bow to his dog in a video that went viral.

According to state-run media, Doctor Amr Khairy, head of the orthopaedic department at Ain Shams University Hospital, and another employee at the hospital have now been arrested and detained pending investigation after widespread outrage at the bullying incident.

Doctor Khairy has been accused of "exploiting religion in promoting extremist ideas with the intent of provoking sedition, contempt for religion, violating family principles and values of Egyptian society and uploading a public video clip that violates the privacy of the victim," according to Egypt Independent.

فيديو متداول في مصر الشقيقه"

لرئيس قسم العظام بجامعة عين شمس "يهين ممرض ويأمره بالسجود لكلبه والصلاة له!!

اعان الله الرئيس عبدالفتاح السيسي على ذولا الاوباش .. القذرين المنحطين

pic.twitter.com/BCBPIpnxoY — GASSAN🇸🇦 (@gassan_z) September 11, 2021

Social media users denounced the doctor for asking the nurse to prostrate and pray to his dog, which the nurse refused to do.

"You're going to bow down twice before the dog. Pray to the dog, pray to the dog, and say that God is great," the doctor told nurse Adel Salem.

"No sir I cannot. This is sinful for both of us," the nurse replied.

"I'll carry your sins."

"No I'll salute him instead," Salem said.

The doctor also forced Salem to skip as he circled a rope because the nurse "insulted" his dog. Other doctors, also caught on camera, try to make him belly dance.

"I'm not going to dance, enough humiliation," he told them.

The doctor claimed that it was a joke between old friends, that the incident between them was fabricated and that he had been subject to blackmail for more than two months.