5 Tunisia parties reject calls to suspend the constitution

Five Tunisian parties on Tuesday expressed their rejection of "calls to suspend the constitution" and "the state of combining power and monopolising decisions".

A joint statement made by the Democratic Current, Afek Tounes, Democratic Forum for Labour and Liberties, the Republican Party and the Hope Party.

The five parties expressed their "absolute rejection of all calls to suspend the constitution," calling on President Kais Saied "to abide by his pledges to Tunisian women and men to respect the constitution and honour the oath he took before assuming his duties as the head of state."

They also expressed their "rejection of the state of combining power and monopolising decisions", as well as their surprise "at the continued absence of a government."

The parties demanded Saied "appoint a competent and independent prime minister who is able to respond to the social and economic expectations of Tunisians and resolve the public finance crisis in order to save the country from the risks of bankruptcy."

They denounced "the repeated attacks on rights and freedoms, foremost of which is the right of expression and movement, prosecuting civilians before the military judiciary, the predominance of single opinion over the media, holding the President of the Republic politically responsible for these abuses and demanding they be halted immediately."

On Saturday, Saied said: "I respect the constitution, but its texts could be amended."

"The people are exasperated with the legal texts tailored to the needs of the others. Amendments can be made in order to respond to the people's demands. We do not advocate chaos; the people have the right to express their will freely," he added.

