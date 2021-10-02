Yemen women demonstrate against deteriorating economic conditions

Tens of Yemeni women took part on Friday in a demonstration organised in Aden against the deteriorating economic conditions and the decline in the value of local currency, Anadolu Agency reported.

According to Anadolu Agency, female activists called for the demonstration that took place in the south of the city.

Participant women condemned the deteriorating economic conditions in the country, as well as the price hikes as a result of the unprecedented decline of the value of the local currency.

They also called for local authorities to quickly improve the living conditions and public services.

During the demonstration, women raised placards reading: "The people are dying. We want dignity. Aden is bleeding pain."

On Thursday, the United Nations Office for Coordinating Human Affairs in Yemen warned that millions of Yemenis became unable to bear the costs of food due to the declining value of their local currency.

One USD is currently equal to 1,200 Yemeni riyals, whereas prior to 2015, it was equal to 215 riyals.